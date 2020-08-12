Gallery: Buildings across Aberdeen light up red in support of struggling events sector

Buildings across Aberdeen lit up red to raise awareness of pressures the live events and entertainment sector is facing.

Yesterday evening, different sites across the city glowed in solidarity for the #WeMakeEvents campaign launched by Plasa – a technologies and services provider for the industry.

His Majesty’s Theatre, King’s College, Pittodrie Stadium and Aberdeen Standard Investment turned their lights on at 9pm.

It comes after the UK’s live events and entertainment sector shut down in March due to the pandemic and has affected more than 600,000 jobs in outdoor events alone.

Live events may not be able to return until March 2021 due to the expectation to socially distance and the long-term planning required for many arena tours, festivals, and stadium events.

A statement on the Association of British Theatre Technicians website said: “This will leave up to one million industry professionals with no financial security and no work prospects for several more months at least.

“The complete lack of work in the sector combined with the withdrawal of government support will force industry professionals, including the 72% of freelancers, to seek work in other sectors.”

James Gordon, chief executive of Audiotonix, said: “The WeMakeEvents campaign has moved into the ‘Red Alert phase’, and it’s imperative that everyone from the events industry raises their voice and gets involved.

“This is a campaign for the companies, the employees and the many freelancers working in all aspects of the events industry supply chain.

“We all need government support to survive the current restricted situation, to allow us to re-emerge as the industry we were, intact and ready to entertain, when restrictions allow.

“Please help us all and get behind #WeMakeEvents to make our voices heard by the government.”