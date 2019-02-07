Building works to close north-east road for three months

A road is to close for three months to allow regeneration works to take place.

Bridge Street in Banff is expected to be shut from Wednesday February 20, while the building works are ongoing.

The works will see the North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) convert a derelict building at 49-53 Bridge Street into three townhouses.

The closure will involve the section between Low Street and Reid Street, with access from Reid Street remaining available.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, but the road will be closed to traffic.

Businesses on the street will remain open throughout the works. It is hoped temporary vehicular access may be given for short periods of time once it is safe to do so.

The regeneration works are aiming to help improve the street’s look.

Banff and Buchan area committee chairman Councillor Andy Kille said: “This is fantastic news for the area. The investment will positively affect the local perception of the town, as well as attracting visitors and businesses from farther afield.”

This renovation work will run alongside an initiative called the CARS project, which was established in 2014.

The project is due to finish in 2019, with the aim of maintaining the history of Bridge Street and Low Street.

This is being achieved through encouraging residents to maintain and restore historic features of their own individual properties.

Vice-chairman of the Banff and Buchan area committee Councillor Mike Roy said: “The building has been derelict for a number of years and is in a poor state of repair and restoring it will complement the regeneration works taking place in the area.”