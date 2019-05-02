Building work at north-east nursery set to begin by summer

Council bosses in the north-east are hopeful work to expand a north-east nursery will begin in the coming weeks.

The improvements to enlarge the nursery facilities at Westhill Primary School are part of Aberdeenshire Council’s wider plans to develop early-years education facilities across the area, with a number of nurseries and playgroups set to benefit.

The work at Westhill Nursery is due to begin in the summer – but a definitive start date for the redevelopment has not yet been decided, with contractors still to be appointed before the project can begin.

A council spokesman said: “The proposed work to enlarge Westhill Nursery is part of a wider programme to improve and enhance nurseries and buildings for playgroups in Aberdeenshire.

“This is ahead of the Scottish Government’s commitment of expanding the number of funded early learning and childcare hours per year to 1140 hours by August 2020.

“The work is currently due to start this summer although this will depend upon the appointment of contractors following a tendering process.

“Once the work is complete the nursery will be much more spacious and easier for children and staff to access outdoor play areas.”

As part of the refurbishment at Westhill, the existing staff facilities will be repositioned, moving to the nursery’s central general purpose area.

A new bi-fold door will also be created, providing a link to the outdoor play areas.

In addition, more toilet facilities will also be built in the nursery and the kitchen area will be relocated.

A secure outdoor play area will also be developed, surrounded by 1.5-metre high fencing, and a shelter will be installed to allow the facility to be in use in all weathers.

The plans have been submitted in preparation to accommodate the Scottish Government’s commitment to fund more early learning and childcare hours by next August.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “We want Scotland to be the best place to grow up.

“That is why we are investing an unprecedented £2 billion into the early learning and childcare sector over a five-year period to almost double the funded entitlement to 1140 hours for all three and four-year-olds and for eligible two-year-olds from August 2020.

“Working with local authorities, private nurseries, the third sector and childminders, we are on track to deliver this commitment by August next year.

“The expansion of early learning and childcare will secure high quality experiences for children, while offering greater flexibility and choice for parents, and will save families an average of £4,500 per child per year.”