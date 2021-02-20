Building warrant submitted to start work on Aberdeen flats

A building warrant to begin initial work on 99 flats in Aberdeen has been submitted.

Aberdeen City Council is to build a residential development of 99 homes across 11 residential blocks at the former Craighill School on Hetherwick Road in Kincorth.

Plans were lodged for the site last month, and is part of a commitment by the local authority to deliver 2,000 new council homes by 2022.

It aims to have homes of varying size and shape including flats and terraced houses.

It would also include new parking created, both public and private amenity and open spaces, with a generous proportion of the units to be wheelchair accessible.

Now, a building warrant has been submitted to allow work to begin in stages.

The first stage, which is pending consideration, will see substructure and underground drainage works take place to allow the build to begin at a later date.

Aberdeen City Council has not yet given a date for beginning the work.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “A building warrant has been submitted for the Craighill homes development as part of the planning process for one of the projects delivering 2,000 new council homes in Aberdeen.”

An online consultation was held for the former Craighill Primary and Beechwood School site between November and December last year.

Craighill Primary School was closed due to falling pupil numbers and those who attended were merged with Abbotswell Primary, leaving the building empty from 2007 until it was demolished in 2013.

In April 2018, calls were made for the council to investigate the possibility of reopening the former site for access by children. However it was decided against at a meeting of the city growth and resources committee, as the site is earmarked for housing.

Other sites currently planned for the next phase of affordable housing include at Tillydrone and a further 213 homes in Kincorth.

As part of the project, 99 council homes were built in Smithfield in 2017 and 80 in Manor Walk in 2018. Construction has also started on 283 units at Wellheads Road and 369 at the former Summerhill Academy site.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The vision of the Aberdeen City Council Housing Programme is to create sustainable integrated communities and places, delivering affordable homes designed for life, which meet residents’ current and changing needs, supporting the wellbeing and resilience of our tenants.”