Building society says thank you to Aberdeen residents for fundraising efforts

A building society has thanked Aberdeen residents for helping it raise money to end youth homelessness.

Yorkshire Building Society’s Union Street branch has raised £4,832 for its End Youth Homelessness (EYH) partnership in the past three-and-a-half years.

An estimated 110,000 young people in the UK were homeless or at risk of homelessness last year, including 391 young people in Aberdeen in 2018/19.

The partnership helps youths to live independently.

Money was raised through activities such as colleague fundraising, public donations and donations from Yorkshire Building Society, with £1m raised across the UK.

Aberdeen Foyer is one of the charities supported through the scheme.

Nicola Scott, manager of the Aberdeen branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I want to thank everyone in the community here in Aberdeen that has supported our partnership with End Youth Homelessness.

“This has enabled us to help hundreds of homeless young people move into their own homes and provide them with the support they need to rebuild their future.

“Through our partnership, we’ve helped young people to overcome some of the enormous financial barriers to living independently like rental deposits, the first month’s rent, or household essentials and furniture.”