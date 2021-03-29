Building society awards £50,000 grant to Aberdeen charity to support LGBTQ+ community

A building society has handed an Aberdeen charity a £50k grant to help it support the LGBTQ+ community.

Nationwide has partnered with Aberdeen Cyrenians as part of the Community Grants Programme.

It has awarded £50,000 under the scheme, which will go towards helping recruit a specialist LGBTQ+ practitioner to join a new integrated service in Aberdeen.

The Nationwide branch in Aberdeen has also been supporting its service users to open accounts and access banking services, including those who are vulnerable or fleeing domestic violence.

Nationwide said that one in 10 LGBTQ+ people have been discriminated against when looking for a home, rising to one in four in trans people.

Gavin Maxwell, Senior Branch Manager at Nationwide Building Society, commented “Ever since 2018, our Community Grants Programme offers financial support to those seeking to make a difference, those on the front lines of tackling housing issues that impact so many across the UK.

“Aberdeen Cyrenians is a charity close to the hearts to many of our members, and has been providing such a board range of care and support to vulnerable people in the north-east.

“When we have volunteered at their Aberdeen site we have always been blown away by their dedication, range of services and care. With many charities struggling for funding in these times, it was a proud day working for Nationwide hearing Cyrenians had been voted by our members to receive the £50,000 for their project.”

Mike Burns, chief executive officer at Aberdeen Cyrenians, added: “Many thanks to Nationwide for their valuable support, the work of this team is critical to those fleeing violent & domestic situations, which we know the covid restrictions will have made even more difficult for some”