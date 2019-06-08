Trades Awards Winners: Building on success for talented north-east tradespeople

North-east tradespeople have been recognised for their talents at a glittering ceremony.

The Trades Awards, which reward exceptional work in the construction industry across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, took place at Ardoe House Hotel in Deeside on Friday night.

Laid on by marketing firm Mearns and Gill and sponsored by Stewart Milne Homes, the event recognised 14 individuals and businesses for their commitment to the sector, as well as their ingenuity in their work.

Prizes up for grabs included accolades for apprentice of the year, garden design and landscaping, and best new business.

On the night, sponsor Stewart Milne was the big winner, taking home three of the 14 awards, including for excellence in health and safety, trades innovation and tradesperson of the year for Derek Kennedy.

Mike Wilson, managing director of Mearns & Gill, organisers of the Trades Awards, said: “Once again, the Trades awards have uncovered 14 incredible individuals and businesses, who are all helping to put the north-east construction industry on the map.

“This year has been incredible for many reasons. From the fact that we have our highest number of female finalists ever, ranging from joiners to architects, to seeing that so many companies now understand the importance of embracing innovation, to the development of the industry.

“We would like to thank everyone who continues to support the Trades Awards, allowing it to become a platform that all disciplines within construction can come together to celebrate success, and showcase the talent and expertise that we have here in the north-east.”

Neil Thomson, construction director, Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Stewart Milne Group are extremely proud to have sponsored Trades Award, now for a fifth year, and we thank all those who applied, and congratulate all of this year’s outstanding winners.

“It remains hugely important to us that we continue to support the construction industry as a whole and do all we can to encourage and attract new people.

“There are lots of exciting projects ongoing in the north-east, with many new projects being planned, so there has never been a better time to be in construction, and Trades Awards is the ideal way to recognise your company and people’s achievements.”

Garden Design and Landscaping – sponsored by STV

Gerbera Designs

Home/Building Improvement, Interior – sponsored by Flexistore

Tinto Architecture

Home/Building Improvement, Exterior – sponsored by Life Property Management

Annie Kenyon Developments

Trades Innovation – sponsored by Nicol of Skene

Stewart Milne Group

Best New Business – sponsored by Glulam Solutions

Annie Kenyon Developments

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Barratt Homes

CALA Homes

Excellence in Health & Safety – sponsored by Safety Scotland

Stewart Milne Group

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Thorpe Molloy

Jemma Sykes – Barratt Homes

Young Construction Professional of the Year – sponsored by Aberdeen Association of Construction Professionals

Darren Cocker – Bancon Homes

Tradesperson of the Year – sponsored by the Evening Express

Derek Kennedy – Stewart Milne Homes

Site Manager of the Year – sponsored by CALA Homes

Adam Easton – W M Donald

Best Trades Business, 0-10 Employees – sponsored by GPH Builders Merchants

iProtech

Best Trades Business, 11+ Employees – sponsored by Richard Irvin FM

JKR Contractors

Outstanding Contribution – sponsored by Stewart Milne Group

Iain Garrett, Tullos Training