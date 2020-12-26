Building firm’s donation to north-east foodbanks

Workers at a north-east building firm have done their bit for those in need by donating to several foodbanks in the area.

Stewart Milne Homes teamed up with several stores and community organisations in areas where it is currently working to support those affected by food poverty.

The company spent a total of £1,600 on food orders at a range of shops, which were then distributed to charities which help some of the most vulnerable people in the north-east.

Bosses chose Somebody Cares, Catalyst Transform Food Bank in Stonehaven and Alford Community Food Store to help them reach those who need help most.

Neil Thomson, deputy managing director of Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, said: “The pandemic and its subsequent lockdown and restrictions have hit individuals and families hard across Scotland.

“With the festive season being a time for giving, we wanted to help those in areas where we are building.

“Proud of our approach to creating new communities with a real sense of place, we are keen to help foster community spirit and helping those in need is one of the best ways to illustrate that.

“With food banks experiencing unprecedented demand, we are pleased to support the vital service they provide.

“No-one should be going hungry at any time of year, but particularly at Christmas.”