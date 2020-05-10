Building firm donates temporary shelter to north-east GP surgery

A building firm has donated a temporary shelter to a north-east medical practice to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robertson Northern and Robertson Timber Engineering have worked together on the project for Maryhill Practice in Elgin.

The timber structure is now being used to ensure shielded patients – those who are at high risk of infection during COVID-19 and who are required to practice social shielding – can still receive routine medical care such as blood tests.

Dr Robert Lockhart, chairman of Maryhill Practice, said: “We’re very thankful to Robertson for providing us with this new shelter during these challenging times.

“Routine procedures, like blood tests for high-risk patients, still have to continue but this new structure is ensuring patients can receive care and reduce possible risk of exposure to infection.”

