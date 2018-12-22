Building a dream home for Aberdeen children

A north-east charity’s plans to create a specialist centre will involve a huge range of facilities to support families.

Charlie House submitted planning permission to Aberdeen City Council for a site at Woodend Hospital where it hopes to build a specially-designed centre with eight bedrooms and accompanying family accommodation.

The charity, which is based in Aberdeen, supports children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families. A vision from the beginning of Charlie House, the facility will also include a number of different rooms.

One of the rooms included is a spa pool, which will have two accessible changing rooms, mood lighting, integrated music and hoisting.

The swim spa is to be 28ft long and will be used for one-to-one therapy sessions, with the lighting themed for an under-the-sea adventure. There will also be a teen den, with large floor cushions to relax on, as well as reclining chairs and gadgets.

There will be a therapeutic play area where children, siblings and families will be supported in a calm, safe environment, along with sessions to equip families with the skills they need to manage worries and emotions.

For families, a star room will provide the perfect setting for end-of-life care and bereavement, and they can spend precious moments with children who have passed away. The room can be decorated according to their child’s wishes, and will have access to a walled garden and adjacent lounge to ensure privacy.

Tracy Johnstone, founder and chairwoman of Charlie House, said: “The centre will be a wonderful, welcoming and inclusive environment where the emphasis is on making memories. From making keepsakes and memory boxes in the craft room to enjoying time together as a family in the spacious sensory garden, Charlie House will be where precious memories are made and treasured for years to come.

“It will be such a special and essential building in the Aberdeen landscape and, as a region, we should be proud to welcome this.”

The centre – which the charity is currently trying to raise £8 million to build and maintain – will encompass eight children’s bedroom suites, with accompanying family rooms.

Children’s bedrooms will be decorated and furnished in complementary tones, with bedding and cushions which will reflect the child’s taste. Each room will be fully equipped, and will include full room hoisting and a variety of bed options, depending on the needs and age of the child.

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal, which will allow it to build and maintain the new centre.

A whopping £1m of the funds have already been secured through generous supporters. Now a public fundraising campaign has been launched, which you can get involved in and help the charity’s vision become a reality.

To help the fundraising, donate online by visiting bit.ly/2ROBktF, or call the Charlie House office on 01224 313 333. Find out more by contacting the charity on bigbuild@charliehouse.org.uk