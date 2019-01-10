Builder wins appeal for 16 more homes at Aberdeen site

A builder has won its appeal after a local authority rejected its application for more homes at a site in Aberdeen.

CALA Homes appealed to Scottish Government to construct 16 homes at its Craibstone development.

The firm wanted to add to the 144 homes already approved for phase one but proposals were rejected by Aberdeen City Council.

CALA was given approval for a 700-home masterplan for the area in 2017.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes, said: “We are very pleased this decision has been taken.

“It will allow us to complete phase one of a landmark development for the north-east, which provides much-needed varied housing and is already proving popular.

“Our plans have been carefully crafted over a 10-year period, in conjunction with SRUC, the local community and the council.

“We want to ensure the woodland at Craibstone is more accessible and compatible with the housing nearby, but also maintained and its value enhanced as a woodland and biodiversity resource.

“We look forward to moving ahead with this pocket of homes and the wider development.”

Aberdeen City Council did not comment on the decision.