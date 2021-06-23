A Liverpool builder who was partying at an Aberdeen flat told police he had a gun and threatened to “bite their noses off” when they attempted to break up the revelry.

Anthony Dillon became aggressive with officers when they turned up at the loud gathering in Grandholm Street due to a noise complaint on November 6 2019.

The 38-year old then became abusive to police officers, throwing a glove at one officer’s face while also making degrading remarks to a female officer.

While being transported to Kittybrewster Police Office 38-year old then uttered threats of violence towards the officers and threatened their families, before telling them that he “had a piece” and pointed to his waistband – suggesting it was a gun.

During his stay at the custody suite he then told officers he would “bite their noses off”.

Said he would ‘shoot’ officers

Fiscal depute Ross Canning told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Dillon “became instantly aggressive” when police arrived at the flat.

He added: “He threw a glove at one officer that hit him on the head.

“Later, he said he had a piece and would shoot the police officer. He then put his hand towards his belt buckle.”

Mr Canning also told the court that, prior to his arrest, Dillon had attempted to resist officers as they tried to place handcuffs on him by bracing his arms.

He then called one female officer “a lesbian” before making derogatory sexual remarks that she considered offensive.

Accused had been ‘drinking to excess’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland said: “The accused had come to Aberdeen with friends and had been drinking to excess.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told Dillon he would deal with him by way of a fine.

He fined Dillon, of Blue Bell Lane, Liverpool, £420 for his actions.