Builder pledges £200,000 to improve Aberdeen health centre

Controversial plans to create around 285 flats in Aberdeen will see contributions made to public services by the developers.

Proposals to build a new residential development of 283 flats over five storeys at Wellheads Road in Dyce were met by around 300 objections.

Despite this, plans were approved earlier this week.

A report submitted alongside the proposals showed £325,500 will be given by the developers of the site, First Endeavour LLP.

This includes money put towards sport and recreation, improving the core path network and towards healthcare facilities.

Developer obligations address the impact of the new site on infrastructure and other requirements in the area.

The largest sum, of £202,462, has been set aside for improving the existing health centre at Dyce.

Residents have complained about the service being over-stretched, resulting in difficulty getting appointments.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “Infrastructure requirements have been calculated with NHS Grampian on the basis of national health standards and by estimating the likely number of new patients generated by each proposed development.

“In this instance, contributions will be directed towards replacing the existing health centre at Dyce, which will allow for a greater capacity of patients.”

A total of £49,450 will also be earmarked for the Bucksburn Swimming Pool and adjacent Beacon Sports Centre, which are the nearest publicly available sports facilities to the new homes.

The report added: “A development of this scale will impact significantly on the capacity of nearby sports facilities.

“Contributions have been sought for these facilities to increase capacity to cater for the additional residents this proposal will generate.”

As well as this, a further £73,582 has been identified for the path network, with new developments required to install or upgrade paths.

These include the Dyce to Bridge of Don route and the Dyce Airport Cycle Path.