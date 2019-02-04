Builder applies to fix error in plans for student development at site of Aberdeen Matalan store

A housebuilder has applied to fix a mistake in the council decision on its development.

The Unite Group has applied for a variation of the conditions on its 600-bed development due to be built on the Constitution Street site of fashion store Matalan.

The store is due to close at some point this year, with Unite demolishing the premises in favour of a 145-flat student development.

In an application made to the local authority, the developer has asked for the wording of a condition to be altered.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The original condition, which refers to a travel plan, said: “The travel plan shall include measures to ensure that students do park cars in the streets surrounding the development.”

The developer contends that the wording should actually be “to ensure that students do not park cars”.

Aberdeen City Council has set a decision deadline of May 27.