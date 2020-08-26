Budget for north-east projects supported at meeting

Councillors have supported funding proposals for a number of north-east projects.

Members of the Garioch area committee agreed the allocation of the strategic budget when it met on Tuesday.

It laid out some of the projects that are to be carried out by Aberdeenshire Council.

Some of these include £6,950 to allotments in Inverurie, which will develop a site of agricultural land at Old Port Road to form an allotment site with a polytunnel.

A total of £15,000 was also approved for improvements to the Formartine to Buchan Way, which will make changes to the amenity space at the former Newmachar station through landscaping the ground and installing ornamental planting as well as wildflower areas.

Councillors also approved £10,000 for planting of trees and rewilding open spaces in Oyne, Auchleven, Inverurie and Westhill, and £4,000 to the Westhill and Elrick Community Council to improve walking routes.

A further £14,200 costs for creating an electric bike hub at Kintore Station were also given the go-ahead.

Councillor Glen Reid said: “I’m delighted to announce that the Garioch Area Committee agreed to proceed with my suggestion of an electric bike hire scheme at Kintore Train Station.

“After successfully arguing for electric vehicle charging points to be installed at the station, the infrastructure was already in place, and it made perfect sense that the station be the location of this great resource, which will enable commuters, visitors and locals to travel safely and quickly around the locality.

“It is my belief that as rural connectivity decreases with worsening bus services, this is a positive way in which we can connect our towns and communities, and a great use of the strategic budget that the Garioch area committee controls.”