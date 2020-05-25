Budding north-east filmmakers spring into action in competition

A competition has launched for Aberdeen’s up and coming filmmakers.

North East Scotland College has joined forces with Aberdeen City Council, Creative Scotland and Aberdeen University, to launch Spring Into Action- a competition which is open to primary and secondary pupils in the city.

Young filmmakers are being asked to use #StayAtHome as the theme for a short documentary showcasing their skills.

Editing tuition is available through NESCol’s specialist team and entries will be judged on a monthly basis in May and June.

Sara Stroud, a lecturer in television at the College, said: “NESCol has a thriving creative industries faculty and through that we have seen at first-hand the incredible talent we have in the region.

“In partnership with Aberdeen City Council, Creative Scotland and the University of Aberdeen we’re delighted to be giving pupils in the city an opportunity to get creative and to put their skills to the test.

“It is also a vehicle to document this unprecedented period through the eyes of our young people – I know there will be very powerful pieces of work and, even in such difficult times, a chance to take a lighter look at what is such an unusual way of life for us all.”

Winners will be treated to a visit to NESCol’s film and television facilities when College buildings reopen.

With studios and the latest production equipment, the College caters for a broad range of courses ranging from media analysis and production, TV and digital media to filmcraft and animation.

Sara added: “The creative industries always capture the imagination of prospective students and we’re incredibly fortunate to have some of the best facilities in the sector as well as a team with vast experience and knowledge in the field.

“The course offering is growing each year and there are fantastic pathways to industry, both for pupils progressing from school as well as for those who are returning to College to learn new skills or build on those they have developed in the workplace.”

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “We are absolutely delighted to link up, through our schools, with our partners at NESCol, Creative Scotland and the University of Aberdeen for a competition that I’m sure will excite primary and secondary pupils.

“As an authority we pride ourselves on our creative curriculum and on our ambition not only to give young people the best possible starts in life, but also in opening new and varied career pathways.

“We have seen in recent weeks just how well our pupils and teachers have responded to the Covid-19 lockdown with creative online home learning and I’m sure that the learning opportunities afforded by this partnership will be embraced enthusiastically by everyone.”

Pupils and schools interested in entering the monthly competition can find further details at https://bit.ly/2XzbC0W.

Applications are being accepted for 2020/21 courses starting in August and a full range of support services continue to be offered to existing students.

Further advice for students and applicants is available through the Student Advice Centre team by email at studentadvice@nescol.ac.uk