Buckie Classic Car Show: Popular Moray event returns this weekend after last year’s cancellation

Organisers of the Buckie Classic Car Show are preparing to welcome back people to the popular event this weekend.

Around 450 exhibitors will gather at Linzee Gordon Park for Sunday’s event.

Many local community groups will have stalls selling items and promoting their causes.

Last year’s event was due to go ahead with a sold-out 350 capacity.

However, these plans were derailed amid concerns over rising Covid cases in Aberdeen.

‘Sense of normality’

Show bosses say it will be follow Covid guidelines, including operating a track and trace system and offering hand sanitisation points.

Car show chairman John Clark said: “It’s been a long time but we’re delighted to finally be back.

“It’s bringing a sense of normality back after a year and a half of restrictions.

“The support we’ve had over the last 18 months has been excellent, we’ve all been taken aback by it and are very grateful.

“We’re full up with 450 exhibitors booked to come along on the day.

“We’ve our usual mix of people from the local area and from further afield and there’ll be a warm welcome for them all.

“We want everyone to have a enjoyable and safe day out.”

Appeal to support stalls at Buckie Classic Car Show

Mr Clark has appealed for attendees to support the stalls.

He added: “Moray Council has waived all the charges for the hire of the park and we’re passing this saving onto the stallholders.

“There is no parking and ticket charge so we are encouraging people to spend money at stalls as small businesses have really struggled.”

Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns will officially open the event at 12pm on Sunday.

