Buckie Classic Car show makes a roaring return attracting hundreds of car enthusiasts

Hundreds of motor enthusiasts flocked to Moray this weekend for the grand return of a popular vintage car event.

People from far and near were quick to grab the opportunity to spend a day out in the sun as the Buckie Classic Car show made a roaring come back after last year’s cancellation.

Around 450 exhibitors gathered at Linzee Gordon Park on Sunday to present a wide range of one-of-a-kind classic vehicles – including vintage Mini Coopers, Audis and even a Vauxhall racing car.

A number of local community groups also took part in the popular event selling items and promoting their causes at colourful stalls scattered across the park.

After last year’s sold-out event was forced to cancel amid concerns over rising Covid cases in Aberdeen, show bosses were delighted to once again welcome people and get some sense of normality back.

Speaking to Aberdeen Journals before the event, car show chairman John Clark said: “It’s been a long time but we’re delighted to finally be back.

“It’s bringing a sense of normality back after a year and a half of restrictions.

“The support we’ve had over the last 18 months has been excellent, we’ve all been taken aback by it and are very grateful.

“We’re full up with 450 exhibitors booked to come along on the day.

“We’ve our usual mix of people from the local area and from further afield and there’ll be a warm welcome for them all.

“We want everyone to have a enjoyable and safe day out.”