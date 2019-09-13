Bucketloads of fun as Aberdeen says farewell to Wullie

Dozens of people were queuing up today for their final chance to see Oor Wullie sculptures at the launch of the farewell weekend.

Families from across the north-east have been buying tickets to view the statues before they are sold at auction.

Parents began turning up at Marischal College on Broad Street this morning with their excited children to catch a glimpse of the statues which will be there until Sunday.

Hundreds of lucky schoolchildren from across the north-east were treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse yesterday.

Pupils from 37 schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Shetland visited the brightly coloured statues of the iconic character yesterday before they went on public display at 10am today.

The farewell event for the Big Bucket Trail, is expected to draw thousands of people to the quad at Marischal College.

All the visiting pupils had been involved in the design of mini Oor Wullie figures, which have been on display in libraries throughout the summer.

The miniature versions will also be placed in the quad along with the full-size ones.

After this weekend, the larger sculptures will go under the hammer, with all funds raised helping the ARCHIE Foundation, which works in partnership with the NHS to provide care to sick children in the north-east.

The mini versions will be returned to the schools that helped to design them.

Two primary seven pupils Aimee Bryce, 10 and Aleigh Rutherford, 11, from Strathburn Primary in Inverurie, were able to get time out of the classroom to enjoy the sculptures they helped design.

The duo loved their time in the city centre, but could not decide which of the statues was their favourite.

Aimee said: “We were doing reading and computing when we left so we’re missing that right now.

“We found out couple of months ago that our design won. We were really surprised.”

Aleigh added: “The school had a competition, and me, Aimee and another girl called Ella won. It was scary because we did not have a lot of time to get them ready and we did not know if it would be ready in time.”

Fay McLeod, fundraising administrator for the ARCHIE Foundation, said: “This is our school farewell celebration event.

“We have had 37 schools who each got to decorate a mini Wullie. We have invited all the schools to come to see their design.

“It has been absolutely incredible, the schools have really been on board.

“The kids have just been so excited, it has been amazing.”

The auction is to take place at Thainstone Mart, and will be headed up by Inverurie-based ANM Group and its auctioneers Alan Hutcheon, Mark Barrack, Alan Donald and Colin Slessor – who appear on the BBC’s The Mart. It takes place from 6.30-9.30pm on Tuesday.

As well as the statues from Aberdeen and Inverurie, the Highland ones – on display in Inverness – will be auctioned off alongside the north-east group.

Farewell Gatherings will be held in every host city of the Bucket Trail, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.

The Aberdeen event will be £10 for a family of four, £4 for adults, £3 for under-16s and free for those under the age of five.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2lJvgrD