Bucket trail is getting ready for its big braw unveiling in Aberdeen

An art trail being held in Aberdeen to support children’s hospital charities is set to be officially unveiled.

Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail, which will support the ARCHIE Foundation, is set to go live on Monday.

It will involve 200 sculptures of Scots comic legend Oor Wullie being placed in locations around Scotland’s five main cities – Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Dundee.

The event is being held in partnership with Wild in Art and DC Thomson Media, publishers of the Evening Express.

It will help raise vital funds to improve healthcare at children’s hospitals across the country.

Jamie Smith, the ARCHIE Foundation’s regional fundraising manager, said: “It’s finally here and it’s very exciting. There’s been so much work building up to this point and everything has gone really, really well.

“There has been a tremendous amount of work by everyone, from artists to volunteers.

“The artists’ efforts are stunning. The time, effort and dedication they have put in is amazing and we are so grateful to them.

“The children’s hospital is vital throughout the north-east and the money raised will help us continue to provide for the children.

“There’s a high chance most people either know someone who has had to use the hospital or has been a patient themselves. Hopefully everyone gets behind the trail and helps the staff continue to improve care at the hospital.”

The charity’s chief executive David Wood added: “Such a lot of planning and hard work has gone on behind the scenes so far by the ARCHIE team as well as our partners at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, Wild in Art and DCT Media.

“We have been blown away by the skills and talent of the artists and the generous support of our sponsors and suppliers.

“A project like Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail couldn’t happen without people donating their time and expertise and we’re so grateful to everyone who has helped us so far.

“We can’t wait for the trail to go live on Monday and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone out on the streets enjoying the wonderful Oor Wullie sculptures.

“The ultimate goal of the trail is to raise money for Scotland’s children’s hospital charities and we hope people will feel inspired by the sculptures and get involved in some fundraising this summer.”

Charlie Langhorne, co-founder and managing director of Wild in Art, said: “For every child, laughter is the best medicine. We’re delighted to have brought Wullie off the page and into 3D form for everybody to meet.

“Taking in the cities of Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Inverness, we hope the art trail raises bucketloads of money for all of Scotland’s children’s hospitals.”