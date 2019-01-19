Call for broadband provider to avoid repeat of service loss in Aberdeen

Councillors have urged a telecoms giant to make sure there is no repeat of disruption which left thousands of homes without internet.

More than 2,000 BT customers in areas including Culter, Milltimber and Hazlehead were left without broadband access due to problems with hardware in the exchange.

The communications firm’s severe technical problems meant customers in the area were without service for much of a day earlier this month.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said the outage had a “significant” impact on residents and businesses in his ward and said he was disappointed the problems had occurred despite efforts to improve access in the area.

“This problem has caused a significant lack of access to a great deal of residents,” he said.

“Many people rely on electronic connections to keep in touch with friends and family, as well as for business purposes.

“It has been very disruptive to a lot of people in the area.

“BT need to make sure that this kind of problem does not happen again.

“Serious efforts are being made to improve digital connectivity across the city and it is very disappointing when issues like this occur.”

Lower Deeside councillor M. Tauqeer Malik said residents had complained to him about the lack of service in the area during the outage.

He called on BT to take steps to make sure there is no repeat in the future.

“Sometimes these problems do happen but I know that there were a lot of people affected when it went down,” he said.

“There were a lot of people who were not very happy and there were lots of issues with it.

“Broadband is so important to people now for all the things they do, so it’s important they have access to it.

“Hopefully BT has listened to people and have done what it can to fix the problem and make sure it won’t happen again.”

A BT spokesman issued an apology to customers in the affected areas – but insisted that outages on such a large scale were highly unusual.

“Customers in the Aberdeen West area may have experienced problems connecting to broadband on January 9 due to a fault with hardware in the exchange,” he said.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience.

“However, outages like these are very rare.

“Any BT customers can check service status for their services in their area through our free My BT app or by visiting bt.com.”