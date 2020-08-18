BT urged to rethink plans to close north-east phone boxes

Communications giant BT has been urged to think again over proposals to close phone boxes across the north-east.

Up to 24 of the boxes in Aberdeenshire are under threat, including those in Inverurie, Ellon and Mintlaw.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has voiced concerns about the potential closure of the boxes, some of which are in areas with poor mobile phone coverage.

Among the boxes included is one located at Udny Station Community Centre, which stands next to a defibrillator.

Anyone looking to use it would need to call 999 to obtain a code to unlock it.

Ms Martin supported a campaign to save the box four years ago – but it could now face the axe again.

She said: “Phone boxes can provide a vital service, particularly in areas where mobile phone signal may vary.

“Phone boxes like the one at Udny Green provide access to a potentially life-saving defibrillator which requires a 999 call to be made to gain access to the equipment.

“I would urge BT to rethink its proposals. In less urban areas, phone boxes could offer a lifeline in cases where mobile phone signal could be unavailable.

“The local community has previously worked so hard to voice its concern over similar plans and I would encourage them to do so again and my office and I will support them in any way we can.”

Nine of the 24 phone boxes under threat are in Ms Martin’s constituency.

However, a spokesman for BT said: “Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90 per cent in the past decade. We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones including whether others are available nearby and usage.

“We are consulting with Aberdeenshire Council on the removal of 24 payphones, providing communities with the chance to comment on our proposals. If the council tell us they want a payphone to remain, we will keep it.

“As part of the consultation, we are also offering communities the chance to adopt traditional red heritage phone boxes for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme. Adopted kiosks can be turned into a community asset, such as a defibrillator site or mini library.

“The need for payphones in emergencies is also reducing as 98 per cent of the UK has either 3G or 4G coverage. As long as there’s network coverage from at least one network, it’s possible to call 999, even when there’s no credit or no coverage from your own mobile provider.”