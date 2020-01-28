BT ringing up changes to phoneboxes in north-east towns

A consultation is under way that could see up to 28 BT payphones removed from across the region.

The telecommunications firm launched the 90-day review because fewer people use the equipment due to the popularity of mobile phones.

Areas affected by the new proposals include Portlethen, Banff, Macduff, Ballater, Aboyne, Fraserburgh, Ellon and Insch.

Payphones in Huntly, Inverurie, Montrose, Stonehaven, Catterline, Peterhead and Alford are also under review.

BT has called on communities across the country to consider adopting the heritage red phone boxes for alternative uses if they are not saved.

Examples include ones that have been turned into facilities such as community libraries, takeaway coffee vendors or used to store defibrillators.

The adoption scheme allows villages to save their iconic red kiosks and is open to community councils, a local authority or registered charities to apply.

Councillor Sarah Dickinson, who represents Stonehaven, said: “More people have a mobile phone than ever before and the usage of telephone boxes has therefore declined. It is understandable that BT periodically reviews usage.”

She encouraged local residents to take part in the consultation on whether the Stonehaven phone, which was not used at all last year, is still needed in the community.

She said: “The box is in close proximity to the defibrillator on the nearby RNLI building. This could be one reason for wishing to keep the box operational.”

Two of the most used payphones on the list are in Banff and Inverurie. The public phone on Castle Street in Banff was used 333 times last year, while the one on Market Place in Inverurie was used on 314 occasions.

Councillor Glen Reynolds, who represents Banff, said: “I hope that in tourist hot spots like Banff, an iconic box would survive the cull.

“The traditional red cast iron boxes may be listed, of course, so we need to think about them in the wider context of where they are and if on balance they are an asset or a liability.

“While the Castle Street payphone is not a traditional design, it still serves a purpose and is used significantly.”

A BT spokesman said: “Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90 % in the past decade.

“We are consulting with Aberdeenshire Council on the removal of 28 phone boxes in the area, providing the community the chance to comment on our proposals.

“As part of the consultation we are also offering communities the chance to adopt traditional red ‘heritage’ phone boxes for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme and transform them into something inspirational for their local area.

“The need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is also diminishing all the time, with at least 98% of the UK having either 3G or 4G coverage.

“This is important because, as long as there is network coverage, it’s now possible to call the emergency services, even when there is no credit or no coverage from your own mobile provider.”

For more information on how to adopt a kiosk see bt.com/adopt