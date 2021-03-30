An Aberdeen marketing and development company has continued to provide support for local and Scottish businesses through lockdown.

Bspoq – formerly known as MJS Digital – started in the bedroom of founder Matt Sandham, who in 2019 decided to launch his own company which helps businesses reach their potential and build a lasting brand.

Two years on, the business comprises a team of six and has its very own premises in the Bridge of Don. And despite the challenges, Bspoq has grown exponentially – and helped many others do the same.

“At Bspoq, we offer web design, e-commerce support, social media management, marketing and strategy, SEO and development such as apps and websites,” Matt said.

“What is different about us is that we integrate into the business as part of the team and work together on an ongoing basis to help our clients achieve their long-term goals.

“We have helped countless businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (as well as Scotland as a whole) to stay afloat and thrive during one of the hardest years ever.

“These have included Taylors On The High Street – formerly Taylors Of Banchory – Eat On The Green and Montgomerie Restaurant.

© Supplied by Kylie Moles

“By helping local businesses thrive, it helps the north-east economy and provides the people with better local businesses to buy from.

“We have also helped create jobs and our clients are seeing business growth that they otherwise may have not achieved.

“As we have grown and rebranded in the past year, we really want to get our name out there to let people know that Bspoq is here to provide support.”

Like most, Matt’s close-knit team has been forced to work remotely over the past year.

He added: “Since a lot of our work is quite creative-based, working remotely and from home has certainly been a challenge. But it’s something we have overcome and maintained our high level of service throughout.

“The team and I also spent some time right at the start of the pandemic to assess which industries were likely to need our support more than others, which led us to create our hospitality platform ChefIt.

“This allows bars, restaurants, hotels, pubs and so on to offer a digital takeaway or dine-in service through the use of their own branded and bespoke developed app.

“The best success story of ours to date would be Eat On The Green’s, a fantastic business out in Udny who were faced with the challenge of manually processing orders in order to operate their takeaway service.

“We have spent the past year working with them and helped their business thrive under the current circumstances through their deployment of our ChefIt app.”

Looking ahead, the director will continue to support the region’s most loved businesses to evolve and find their place in the digital landscape.

He has shown his support for Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North East Now initiative – supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – as it also aims to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt said: “The past 12 months have sped up the need for these changes by about five years and many have been forced into making snap decisions to keep their business alive.

“We’re here to take that next step and drive businesses forward into a successful future.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

For more information on Bspoq, visit bspoq.co.uk

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot