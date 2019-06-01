Aberdeen residents plan art murals to brighten up community

A group of residents have lodged plans to help brighten a stretch of road in Aberdeen with colourful murals.

VictoriArt Road group has been working on bringing new life to the Torry community after being inspired by Aberdeen’s annual Nuart festival.

The team is now seeking permission from Aberdeen City Council for “four non-illuminated art murals at four locations”.

The chosen areas include the wall at the Marine Laboratory, Nigg Bay Golf Club, Victoria Carpets and four of the exterior walls of the Torry Outdoor Sports Centre.

In 2019, the group were successful in receiving £2,500 from the Health Improvement Fund to undertake a new project called Mural Health Walk Project.

As part of the scheme they want to create new murals in the community on the theme of physical and mental health.

These pieces will be focused in the Torry area and will act as a catalyst for discussion and form the basis of a health walk.

A report that was submitted as part of the planning document said: “We are a collective of residents, artists, activists and community workers.

“Our ethos is that creativity is fundamental to the human experience, that beauty is a basic need, and that public art improves lives and contributes to social justice.”

Artists have been recruited and commissioned for the murals and include some familiar names from the Aberdeen art scene.

The wall of the Marine Laboratory will be taken over by artist Isla Valentine Wade – an abstract artist that works with poetry and prose.

Aberdeen artist Katie Guthrie (KMG) will bring the mural at Nigg Bay Golf Club to life using the community’s relationship with its surrounding environment.

Recently, she created an 80ft piece for the Edinburgh Shoreline Project, Edinburgh Botanical Gardens and Portobello Community.

As part of the project artist Frieda Strachan will create a rare piece – using looms to weave a large canvas frame inspired by nature in Aberdeen, outside Victoria Carpets.

Once the canvas is complete, people are encouraged to touch and hug it.

Steven Bedford, a member of VictoriArt Road Project, said: “It’s exciting to see everything starting to come together.

“There was quite some work going into acquiring the actual walls and getting permission from the buildings.”