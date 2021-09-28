Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruised Aberdeen dog owner warns others to be aware as man tries to photograph pup’s collar

By Lauren Robertson
28/09/2021, 7:44 pm Updated: 28/09/2021, 7:45 pm
Megs Louise Matheson and her puppy Winnie.

A dog owner has been left “shaken” after a man grabbed her and allegedly tried to photograph her address on her dog’s collar in Aberdeen city centre.

Megs Louise Matheson was not surprised when a passer-by wanted to get a closer look at her puppy while out on a daily walk down Park Street.

Winnie, a 12-week-old dachshund, often draws attention and is used to being adored by strangers on the street.

However, this time felt different to Ms Matheson, as she claimed this man took a little too much of an interest in Winnie.

She said: “She’s a tiny wee puppy and she’s got a very cute face so the number of people who come up and speak to us is astronomical.

“This guy was asking all the normal questions but I could just tell there was something a bit funny about him.”

“I’ve got a massive hand print on my forearm”

The 24-year-old claims that the man then asked if he could take a photo of Winnie to show his daughter.

She believes that he was trying to photograph the dog’s collar, which has their home address on it.

She said: “I popped her on the floor and he bent down, from where I was standing it looked like he was just stroking her face, but when I looked down I noticed he was trying to get a photo of her collar.

“It has our home address on it and my contact details on it. As soon as I realised what he was doing I scooped her up and told him to go away, I used some choice words.”

Winnie is 12 weeks old.

Ms Matheson alleges that the man then turned to physical means of getting to Winnie, leaving her bruised.

She said: “I had her in a kind of cradle position and he started grabbing at my arms trying to get to her.

“He actually really hurt my arm, I’ve got a massive hand print on my forearm from him trying to get her.

“I’ve got a massive quite sore bruise on my forearm and you can see where his thumb was then there are little bruises from where he was trying to grab.”

Ms Matheson claims that she started screaming and Winnie, who is “the sweetest puppy ever” and never bites, growled at the man.

Their reaction allegedly sent him running.

A warning to other dog owners

Both Ms Matheson and Winnie have been left “really shaken” by the incident.

Ms Matheson said: “Poor thing, I think she’s a bit traumatised.

“She was a real mess after it, she’s very protective of me and when she couldn’t see me she would start whimpering and crying.”

Ms Matheson added that the police told her that there have been a few instances of dog theft and attempted dog theft in the area recently.

She said: “Over lockdown the prices have skyrocketed, lots of people are working from home and thinking they’d like to have a dog rather than sitting in on their own.

“I reported it to the police and they did say there have been quite a few similar incidents in our area.

“Because we’re in the city centre it’s rife, that’s where all the little dogs are.”

Now feeling “anxious” about going out on their walks, Ms Matheson wanted to warn other dog owners to be alert for this kind of behaviour.

She said: “This was in broad daylight, it wasn’t in the middle of the night, it was 10am in the morning.

“People are desperate, so many people have lost their jobs, it’s not always the people you’d think, some people just turn to it because they’re desperate.”