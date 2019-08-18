Brownies haven could be lost if A96 dualling plans go ahead

Fears have been raised a haven for north-east youngsters could be lost due to the dualling of a main road.

Fyfe House, near Inverurie, could be forced to cease operations for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides if a potential new route to dual the A96 goes ahead.

Volunteer Angela Berry said the residence has been providing a safe place for members to enjoy in a rural location since 1964.

The home has accommodation, commercial cooking facilities and an outdoor space for organisations to play in. Angela has written to Transport Scotland objecting to one of the six routes left on the table.

She claims the proposed “violet route”, close to Fyfe House would put operations “at risk”.

Earlier this year, Transport Scotland revealed several options for the dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Huntly, including plans for rerouting in the area around Inverurie.

Two public consultation events have already been held into the proposals for the 26-mile stretch of road, with around 1,300 people taking part in the second event in May.

A preferred route for dualling the route east of Huntly is expected to be decided by the end of the year.

She said: “I was part of the Brownies and Guides and have been going to it since I was little.

“I don’t think a Guide in the north-east hasn’t been to Fyfe House at some point.

“It has provided a place for young members to enjoy time away together, to learn about the countryside, find out about the natural world, and importantly, play while learning in an outdoor environment.

“The proposed violet route would encroach on the property, as well as those neighbours of Fyfe House, who have supported us throughout the years.

“It is an extremely safe place – no roads run near it, the neighbours are known and trusted by the Guiding community, and it is not signposted for all to find.

“The proposed violet route puts all of this at risk – especially the idea of a dual carriageway running so close to what should be a safe place for children from as young as five years of age.

“The route would put the facility in jeopardy and this would be a huge loss to Girlguiding, not only in Aberdeen but the whole of the north-east, who use this facility.”

Nine possible route options were originally discussed before being reduced to six earlier this year. Up to seven grade-separated junctions could be built as part of the options under consideration, including flyovers at Colpy and Kintore.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Having let local residents see and comment on the initial options last October, we held further engagement events in May for the remaining options.

“All feedback received is vital and will be taken into consideration as we look to identify a preferred option.”