Work to help extend early learning and childcare provisions at an Aberdeen nursery has taken a step forward.

Aberdeen City Council has given the go-ahead to the first stage of work at Broomhill Primary School, as part of its commitment to extending the number of funded early learning and childcare (ELC) hours from 600 to 1,140.

Broomhill is one of the sites included in phase one and two of the local authority’s work to either extend schools and nurseries, or re-model the buildings.

As well as Broomhill, similar work is underway or about to commence at Culter and Cults, Charleson, Loirston, Kingswells, Tullos and Woodside.

Aberdeen City Council will also be bringing forward new builds at Duthie Park, Hazlehead Kirkhill, Kingsford, Northfield/Cummings Park and Tillydrone.

Planning permission was given to the build at Broomhill in June, as neither the current nursery building or outdoor space is of a standard capable of accommodating the ELC expansion.

© Aberdeen City Council

Stage one of the warrant has now been approved, which will focus on the foundations, substructure, underground drainage and ground floor slab of the new build.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The project at Broomhill is part of the £23million development work being undertaken across the city as new nurseries take shape in preparation for the eventual rollout of extended Early Years Learning and Childcare hours.

“The site setup and project initiation works have just started on site. The project is to build a new standalone 56 place nursery within the school grounds to replace the schools current provision. This will allow us to meet the increased offering of 1140 hours and also improve the quality of the nursery setting.”

The Scottish Government originally said the hours should be delivered from August, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic this date was revised, with no new date set.

Aberdeen City Council said it was planning to be able to deliver the full funded 1,400 hours for eligible children by summer 2021, so that they would be in place when the school summer holidays end.