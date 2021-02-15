Broadcast first for group of Aberdeenshire writers

A team of media students from Robert Gordon University helped locked down local writers to share their work through podcasts.

As part of their BA Media course project, students from the School of Creative and Cultural Business approached members of south Aberdeenshire-based Mearns Writers with a proposal to develop the group’s online profile.

Prior to coronavirus, students would be teamed up with a local business, however, due to the current restrictions and most people working from home, professor of information management Rita Marcella was keen to find an innovative way to help RGU students gain news skills.

She said: “My brother Alistair Lawrie and the creative writing group he started some 12 years ago would usually be performing their work to audiences around the north-east, but all the events were cancelled.

“So, the students came up with ideas to meet their client brief and proposed creating podcasts, so that not only could members continue to perform, but they could share their work with even bigger audiences.”

© Supplied by Mearns Writers

Alistair Lawrie, founder of Mearns Writers, said: “We have never done podcasting before and for many present members, whose ages range from their twenties to their eighties, this project meant acquiring quite a range of technological skills.”

With a lot of encouragement and technical guidance from the students, Mearns Writers managed to record their stories and poetry.

Mr Lawrie added: “We are immensely grateful and delighted to be performing again and hope that our work will encourage listeners to create their own stories and poems.

“Creative writing meant a great deal to us before Covid, and with lockdown, it has become a wonderful release from worries, for some, and a way of seeing and appreciating afresh the town, street or even simply the home where you live.

“We have several members who have hardly been outside because they must protect their health.

“Thanks to these students, while travel is restricted, our words and thoughts will go far and wide and be available at any time – a lovely prospect.”

Click here to listen to the podcasts.