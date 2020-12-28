Broadband outage leaves Sky customers offline

Sky broadband customers across the UK are experiencing an outage this evening.

Broadcaster and telecommunications company Sky are aware of an issue affecting their broadband and calling services.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A statement tweeted by Sky Help Team said: “We are aware of an issue affecting our Broadband customers.

“We are currently investigating this and will provide updates once we have more information to share.

“Customers may not be able to get online or make/receive calls.”

Independent outage monitor Downdetector, which monitors technical outages across the world, shows more than 2,700 users struggling to get online as of 7pm.

A live heat map reveals that Glasgow and Aberdeen are the worst affected areas in Scotland.