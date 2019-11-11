Broad Street shuts as work starts on Aberdeen Christmas Village

Work has today started on Aberdeen’s Christmas Village.

The festive zone will again be built on Broad Street and Upperkirkgate.

Today, crews have closed off the shared space outside Marischal College and began constructing the Christmas Village.

The opening of this year’s village will take place on November 21, and coincide with the Christmas Tree switch on at the Castlegate.

This year’s Christmas Village will see the return of the 150ft Blizzard ride, the open air ice rink and for the first time, a new festive-themed crazy golf course.

The popular attraction is due to return on November 21 and will run until December 31.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alongside the Blizzard ride and crazy golf course, Miami and Freak Out will be returning alongside the stalls on Broad Street

A new attraction for kids, the Balloon Ride, will also be set up as part of the village.

The attractions will be open daily and the market stalls will be open from Thursday afternoons to Sunday evenings.

The festive event is organised by business body Aberdeen Inspired, in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s Amusement Park.

First Aberdeen are advising passengers whose buses use the streets to check the adjusted timetables.