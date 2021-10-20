They say that money doesn’t grow on trees, which is just as well given the UK’s dismal record with houseplants.

According to recent research, Brits waste £1.1 billion a year on houseplants only to let them die.

The benefits of having plants in the home are well documented, they not only look attractive but they are good for our wellbeing.

From money plants to snake plants and even Swiss cheese plants, there are hundreds of different plants that call indoors home.

The most popular plant is the snake plant, followed by the spider plant and jade plant.

Putting plants where they are visible from the outside can also help with what property experts call “curb appeal” for anyone looking to sell their home.

But it seems that while homeowners are taking this to heart by buying plants for their homes they aren’t seeing it through and looking after them.

Research by residential rental company UNCLE found that 14.8 million Brits always kill their indoor plants, yet nearly a third of those surveyed said that owning houseplants has improved their mental health.

The study revealed that the plant people are Googling how to care for the most is a poinsettia, with over 12,000 average monthly searches.

Houseplants have been shown to reduce stress levels as well as fatigue and in Scotland, 1 in 5 people said they get someone to care for their houseplants when they go on holiday.

Nearly 1 in 5 Scots said they worried about houseplants staying alive and 1 in 10 admitted that they don’t know how much sunlight or water their houseplants need.

Over a quarter of Scots said that houseplants have improved their mental health and 15% of houseplant owners talk to their plants.

Meanwhile, almost 1 in 10 people in Scotland have set up a social media account to show off their plants.

Caroline Rodin, head of marketing at UNCLE said: “It’s great to see that uplifting your living space with houseplants has helped nearly a third of people with their mental health, especially during recent months in lockdowns.

“It’s also proven that having plants in and outside your property can help it appeal more to potential buyers and tenants.”

Perhaps one of the most surprising findings in the research is that it is younger people who are most interested in owning a houseplant with nearly a quarter of millennials admitted to being obsessed with houseplants.

Among the more quirky findings to come out of the research was that Virgos are most likely to kill their plants, while people with the star sign of Taurus are more likely to talk to their plants and the best star sign to look after a houseplant is a Capricorn.

Horticulture expert Micheal Perry, who has built a following on social media as Mr Plant Geek talked about some of the benefits of owning indoor plants.

“Being indulged in nature is so good for us, it helps to relax the mind, and to encourage external thoughts, over internal thoughts,” he said.

“Having a plant to look after gives us a focus, and the purpose of taking interest in the small details is meditative.

“Plants are fascinating, to study how they evolve, why they do what they do, and how they’ve reached our gardens at home, is engaging and exciting.

“In the home, plants can soften decor, and create a beautiful living environment, and to some degree, can purify the air.”