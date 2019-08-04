British Heart Foundation to host event promoting new fundraising group

A charity is to host a special event in the north-east to discuss heart conditions.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) group in Ellon has organised the function to discuss joining a new fundraising group for the charity.

Kathy McIlwaine, BHF Scotland fundraising manager for Ellon, said: “Heart and circulatory diseases kill three in 10 Scots.

“Too many lives are lost each year and we’re determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation.

“By signing up to your local fundraising group, you can help us fund the research that’s so desperately needed to bring us closer to beating heartbreak.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It will take place on August 27 at the Station Hotel in Ellon.

To book a space email mcilwainek@bhf.org.uk, call 07984 152552 or register online at bit.ly/2Y9duM1