British Art Show set to be held in Aberdeen

A prestigious art show is set to arrive in Aberdeen after councillors approved funding to bring the event to the north-east.

The British Art Show (BAS) is an influential exhibition of contemporary art and is showcased in four cities around the country every five years.

Aberdeen will host part of next year’s event – along with Manchester, Wolverhampton and Plymouth – after the city council’s strategic commissioning committee approved £100,000 to bring it to the newly-refurbished art gallery.

The ninth edition of the exhibition, named BAS9, will be held between July 3 and October 3 2021, and forms part of the city’s Event365 calendar of events – as well as being a key component of the council’s socio-economic recovery plan for the next two years.

The team at the art gallery are set to work with VisitAberdeenshire and VisitScotland in the lead-up to the event.

Council culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “The British Art Show is only held every five years therefore it is a real coup for Aberdeen Art Gallery to land such a prestigious exhibition. It is the international standard and scale of exhibition which the art gallery was redeveloped to accommodate.

“The committee’s approval today means that Aberdeen City Council will meet the costs of hosting BAS9 enabling the very best of British contemporary art being accessible to our citizens on their very own doorstep and a visitor attraction that will draw tens of thousands to the city.

“BAS9 is a key aspect of the 365events programme for 2021 and will play a significant role in the city’s socio-economic recovery next year and beyond as it will attract tens of thousands of local, national and international visitors to the city.

“This is great news for our citizens and visitors alike and for businesses here in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas. In these challenging times the BAS9 is something that we can all look forward to post Covid.”