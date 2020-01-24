Bristow to merge with rival helicopter firm Era following Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Helicopter operator Bristow has announced plans to merge with US rival Era, three months after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The combined company will have estimated annual revenues of $1.5 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around $240 million, the pair said.

Bristow, a major provider of helicopter transport for the North Sea oil and gas sector, said the merger will create the “world’s largest” operator of S-92, AW189 and AW139 models, with a fleet or more than 300 aircraft.

A spokesman confirmed the deal is not expected to impact Bristow’s UK operations.