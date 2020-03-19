Bristow brings three ‘corona copters’ into service for North Sea rigs

Bristow Helicopters has used modified three former search and rescue (SAR) helicopters to bring North Sea workers suspected to have coronavirus to shore.

The operator said one of the dedicated helicopters has been used to recover three suspected Covid-19 cases from offshore rigs since Wednesday.

Each of the Sikorsky S-92 aircraft have been modified with different seating configurations to ensure the “necessary separation” between flight crew, an on-board medic, and passengers suspected to have the virus.

The helicopters are also fitted with protective curtains, separating the cockpit from the passenger area and airflow systems, while specific entrance and exit points are provided for each of the flight crew, medic and passengers.