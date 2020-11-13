Brimmond School blaze: Flames were so close residents thought their homes were on fire

Residents living near a former city school destroyed by a massive blaze today told how they feared their own homes had gone up in flames.

A joint probe involving the police and the fire brigade is continuing following the incident at the former Bucksburn Primary School, more recently known as Brimmond Primary School, on Inverurie Road.

The blaze was visible from several miles away, with flames seen ripping through the premises and bursting through the roof of the building, which has lain empty since 2013.

Firefighters worked through Wednesday night tackling the fire at Bucksburn Primary School, more recently known as Brimmond Primary School, on Inverurie Road

Police and firefighters were still on the scene yesterday as part of the effort to piece together how it started. However, police have now said they believe the fire to be deliberate.

People living along Inverurie Road said there have been groups of youngsters hanging around the area and other smaller fires nearby in recent weeks.

One woman, who does not want to be named, said: “I smelled a burning smell and I thought my house was on fire because it was so close.

“I called the fire service and it had really taken hold by then and I watched the school burn for six hours.

“There were two fires in the playing area six weeks ago and my neighbour’s bin was dragged up there and put on fire.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years and this is the worst it’s been.”

“It’s not nice to see as a resident and it shocking it’s so close.”

Maureen McPherson, who has lived on Inverurie Road for 52 years, said: “We thought we had a fire in the house to start with.

“Just as I went out to check if it was a fire there were kids going through the hotel car park, but that could’ve been a coincidence.

“It was frightening and scary watching to make sure the shed didn’t take alight.”

One woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “When I opened the back door there were clouds of black smoke.

“Hopefully they will be demolishing the school soon.”

The unused building now sits a dilapidated wreck and beyond repair with a scorched roof and blackened walls.

Numerous windows have also been smashed.

Metal fencing has been put in place around the premises blocking any further access.

Meanwhile David Ryrie, 47, was an ex-pupil of the school 40 years ago and was saddened to see it go up in flames.

He said: “I was devastated when I saw the news and it’s a shame to see my childhood school on fire like that.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the school although I can’t recall many specific memories.

“I did not even realise it was not being used anymore as I always drove past it when I visited Aberdeen as I live in Dufftown now.”

Police have appealed for information about the fire and urged anyone with information to get in touch with officers.

A statement from the force said: “Around 9.55pm on Wednesday, November 11, police were called to a report of a fire within a derelict school building in Inverurie Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services remain in attendance and a joint investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”