Brie-lliant new Aberdeen festival set to take people on journey of cheese-tasting

A four-day festival from the team behind three renowned world-class events is to arrive in the Granite City next month.

Festival! has been masterminded by the organisers of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Edinburgh International Science Festival and Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival and aims to bring the spirit of one of the world’s original and leading arts city to the North-east.

The event – which is in the city from November 16 to 19 – will see visitors enjoy events ranging from award-winning film screenings and the complex science of cheesemaking and beer to a full programme of jazz concerts.

Ken Hay, chairman of the Festival! steering group, said: “Edinburgh is renowned as the home of world-class festivals and this new event is aiming to link that spirit with communities around Scotland.

“Aberdeen was a natural choice for the inaugural Festival! because of its own growing reputation as a festival city, its great venues, and its appreciative and engaged audiences.

“Many of the events on the Festival! programme have already been showcased at the Edinburgh Festivals, while others have been especially curated.

“We’re delighted to be working with partners in Aberdeen, and to have support through the Scottish Government’s Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund, in delivering the event.”

The event is designed to celebrate 70 years of Edinburgh being the world’s original and leading festival city, and for the first time to share some highlights from the capital’s events with the rest of the country.

One of the highlights of Festival! will be Cheeseology – one of three gastronomy-inspired events presented by the Edinburgh International Science Festival.

The session, which sold out when staged as part of the capital’s programme, takes participants on a tutored tasting journey of the scientific processes and technologies involved in cheese production – with an opportunity to sample several varieties.

Miracle Brew will look at the history, nature and science of beer – along with some thirst-quenching samples – and there will also be a chance to taste test some freshly-made liquid nitrogen ice cream.

Award-winning films that have formed part of Edinburgh International Film Festival over the years will be screened at Belmont Film-house, including the documentary Fire in the Night about the events and aftermath of the Piper Alpha disaster.

There will also be a special preview of Edie – the story of an elderly woman who fulfils a long-held dream of climbing a Scottish mountain in the wake of her controlling husband’s death.

Top American musicians will also rub shoulders with some of Scotland’s best jazz artists including performances at the Blue Lamp, the Tunnels and the Carmelite.

Hip-hop group The Mouse Outfit’s horn-heavy show will be one of the acts on the eclectic programme.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: “It’s amazing how Edinburgh’s Festivals are reaching out beyond Edinburgh to deliver this pop-up festival in Aberdeen.

“Over the years, the city has gained further recognition as a festival city, enhancing Scotland’s reputation as the international hub for festival engagement.

“I’m pleased that the Scottish Government has been able to provide £100,000 through the Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund to support this exciting programme as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our world-famous Festivals.

“I am looking forward to visiting Aberdeen in November to experience this at first hand.”

The project is supported by the Scottish Government’s Expo fund and is being delivered in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Festivals, Creative Scotland and EventScotland.

Tickets for all of the events in the programme are available now at www.festival2017.co.uk while tickets for science and film events are also available at Belmont Filmhouse on 01224 343 500. Aberdeen Performing Arts has tickets for the music programme on 01224 641 122.