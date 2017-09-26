Bridge set to open for good as bypass work continues to progress

A new bridge forming part of the Aberdeen bypass is set to be opened this weekend.

Aberdeen Roads Ltd, the contractor for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), will permanently open a new bridge from the Bridge of Muchalls to Burnhead road following the short term closure of another route.

The Cookney road, off the B979, will be shut from tomorrow so the contractor can complete the road connections between the bridge and the road.

Drivers are being warned to be more cautious than usual for the safety of workmen on the site.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The new bridge on the Bridge of Muchalls to Burnhead road opened temporarily to traffic earlier this month, but it is necessary to close the road to enable some finishing works to be completed, including connections to the existing road, before it can open permanently.”

Diversions are set to be in place via the Bridge of Muchalls to Netherley road and Lairhillock to Portlethen road.

The spokesman added: “These works will be taking place in close proximity to road users.

“We would therefore like to remind road users to apply more caution than usual when driving near these works for their own safety and the safety of the workforce.

“We would also like to encourage road users to observe all road signage and to allow more time than usual for their journey.

“Road users may also find it useful to plan their journeys in advance by reviewing the general traffic management information on the AWPR/B-T project site and both the Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council websites.”

It comes after the contractor recently opened a new stretch of the A90 at Foveran near Ellon.

Part of the A90 has been closed at the B9000 Fountainbleau junction for eight weeks while construction of a new roundabout and additional carriageway takes place.