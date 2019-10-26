North-east bridge rebuilt three weeks after flood hits

A north-east bridge that washed away during the recent flooding has now been replaced.

Aberdeenshire Council completed the installation of a new structure on the B9105 Fraserburgh to Turriff road at South Mains.

A spell of good weather enabled the laying of the base layers to be completed on Thursday, with the final asphalt surface course being laid yesterday.

It has taken three weeks to repair the bridge after the flooding.

Head of roads for the local authority, Philip McKay, said: “On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council I would like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to get this bridge rebuilt and reopened to traffic within an incredibly tight schedule.

“We fully appreciate the impact the bridge and road closures have had on our rural communities, so to see the South Mains route back in action is great news for residents and businesses alike.”

The flooding at the end of last month left six bridges damaged or washed away as a month’s-worth of rain fell in just seven hours on Saturday September 26.

Small rural communities have been facing massive detours.