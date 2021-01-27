Bridge of Don care home locked down following Covid outbreak

A Bridge of Don care home has been locked down following an outbreak of Covid.

Grandholm care home is closed to new admissions and non-essential visits after residents there tested positive for the virus.

Family members have been informed and staff and residents being tested regularly.

Team members who have tested positive are self-isolating at home, while residents who returned positive tests are isolating in their rooms.

The home is operated by Holmes Care Group.

It is not known how many Covid cases have been recorded at the Bridge of Don care home.

A Holmes spokeswoman insisted they were doing all they can to “safeguard” the health of all residents and staff.

She said: “I can confirm that following an outbreak of coronavirus in the home, Grandholm Care Home is now closed to new admissions and non-essential visits, in line with Scottish Government guidance.

“We are working closely with all relevant authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

“As soon as the first resident tested positive for the virus, we acted immediately to inform the relevant authorities and arrange for all residents to be tested.

“The next of kin of each resident who has tested positive for the virus have been informed, and we will continue to regularly test staff and residents and keep all relatives informed accordingly.

“In line with government guidance, all affected team members are now self-isolating and the affected residents are being cared for in isolation.

“We continue to follow all Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland advice in relation to infection prevention and control, and do everything in our power to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all residents and team members.”

