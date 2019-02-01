Brian McKandie murder trial: Family issue statement after guilty verdict

The family of Brian McKandie have today released a statement after Steven Sidebottom was found guilty of murdering the mechanic.

The jury at the High Court in Aberdeen returned a majority verdict on Steven Sidebottom at around 12.40pm.

Sidebottom was accused of attacking Mr McKandie at his Badenscoth property in March 2016 and robbing him of money.

Reading a statement from his family, Detective Superintendent Iain Smith said: “Whatever the outcome at court today, the fact remains that Brian is no longer with us.

“He was a much-loved and respected member of the community – a hard-working and quiet man who wouldn’t have done anyone a bad turn.

“Every day we think about what happened to Brian in the home he lived his whole life, and every day we struggle to understand why this happened to him.

“The reality is we will never understand why Brian – a complete gentleman – died in such a brutal and senseless way, and it is something we will never come to terms with.

“As a family we are extremely pleased with and welcome today’s outcome, however it doesn’t bring Brian back.

“We would like to thank the public for your help and support throughout this investigation and to everyone involved in bringing this case to court.”