Brexit predicted to hit north-east hard

Aberdeenshire will be among the worst-hit areas by Brexit, with 29% of residents among the most vulnerable, new figures have shown.

The analysis by the Scottish Government shows the region had 78,759 people categorised as being in the most vulnerable to Brexit, while Aberdeen had 9% of its population – or 23,630 people – falling into that category.

The findings, which consider workers in Brexit-sensitive industries, EU worker migration and how many EU payments are received in each area, revealed a higher concentration of the most at-risk datazones in remote and rural locations.

SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, Maureen Watt, said: “We always knew that Brexit would be damaging to Scotland, but this new analysis really hits home the devastating impact that Brexit will have here in Aberdeen.

“Families across Aberdeen will feel the impact of Brexit, with up to 9% of the local population most vulnerable to the potential economic shock.

“The SNP Government will continue to do what it can to mitigate and minimise the impact on our most vulnerable communities.

“But this study lays bare the recklessness of the Tories in their blind determination to pursue Brexit at any cost.

“Scotland never voted for Brexit and certainly not for the reckless extreme version now pursued by the UK government.

“It’s essential that we stop Brexit and go back to the people.”

However, Conservative MP Ross Thomson, who represents Aberdeen South, said: “This report makes clear from the outset that it has not taken into account what will happen after Brexit, nor what policies may be put in place.

“We must respect the outcome of the 2016 referendum and we must do so by leaving on October 31.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that he wants to leave with a deal in place.

“I have voted in favour of a deal, unlike the SNP MPs on the opposition benches.

“Rather than spending time on speculative reports, the Scottish Government would be better served properly preparing for Brexit.”