A north-east health board has outlined ways in which it might be affected by Brexit – including its workforce.

The NHS Grampian board discussed the updated advice and position from the Scottish Government at its most recent meeting, as the UK is primed to leave the EU single market and customs union on December 31.

The end of the transition period will also impact residents and businesses, as well as travel to and from EU countries.

Although the board said there is no way to forecast the impact Brexit will have on health and social care services, the uncertainty over some matters is to be factored into winter planning.

A report which was discussed by board members stated: “As reflected in the board re-mobilisation plan, we will adopt a similar approach and integrate our Covid-19, winter, recovery and EU transition planning.

“We will retain the NHS Grampian EU Steering Group with the respective professional leads to ensure that we can respond to the planning being undertaken at a UK or Scottish Government level.”

It’s anticipated Brexit may affect NHS Grampian’s workforce, due to the number of people originally from the EU that work in care settings.

It also has noted some potential issues with shortages in medicine and also procurement of items, such as commonly used goods.

Director of finance Alan Gray said in his report: “Our approach remains focused on providing support to staff who are seeking advice regarding their status. One area where the north-east maybe more impacted than the rest of Scotland is in relation to care staff where intelligence would indicate that there is a higher percentage of EU nationals employed in this sector within Grampian.

“It should be noted that Brexit comes at a time when shortages of medicines are becoming increasingly common for the NHS. Throughout Covid, global supply lines have been challenged and the contingency planning that has been undertaken has enabled an appropriate supply of medicines.

“The service currently experiences shortages of around 80 medicines at any one time unrelated to the exit from Europe.

“Although UK Government actions may provide some mitigation we should expect additional shortages should there be instability in supply chains. Whilst it is impossible to assure supply for any single medicine or patient group, information available indicates that the UK Government call for additional stockpiling of medicines within the UK has been responded to positively by manufacturers.

“In the event of no-deal EU exit all health boards are expected to continue to apply a business as usual approach to the procurement of goods and any resultant supplier shortages. Similar to medicines plans are being developed at a UK and Scottish national level to maintain essential supplies and we would note the following actions that are being taken.”

The health board is currently in emergency planning with National Services Scotland co-ordinating the stocking of essential items to ensure a steady supply remains available.

It also added that there is a risk that a number of UK nationals may wish to relocate to the north-east who would require immediate access to healthcare.

NHS Grampian has anticipated there could be 300 such individuals returning who may require access to healthcare within a six to 12-week period.