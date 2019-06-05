Brexit event for EU citizens living in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen MSP will hold an event for European citizens living in the city.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart wants to support migrants and allay their fears as Brexit looms.

In partnership with the EU Citizens Rights Project Scotland, Mr Stewart will provide visitors with information during the meeting at the Central Library in Aberdeen on Saturday, which will take place between 11.30am and 1pm.

Representatives of the project will also be on hand to talk people through settled status scheme applications.

Attendees are asked to book a space by e-mailing libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk