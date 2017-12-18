Fierce Beer smash crowdfunding target in bid to open first bar in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen brewery has hailed the “incredible” response to a crowdfunding campaign after it smashed the original £60,000 target in just 24 hours.

The Evening Express previously revealed that bosses of Fierce Beer had launched the fundraising drive to help with a bid to open a 20-tap bar on the site of the former Henry’s Bar in Exchequer Row in Aberdeen.

That plan looks well and truly on the cards, with total cash raised now up to £77,822.

The Dyce-based brewery’s managing director Dave Grant said: “As a result of the funding success, our Aberdeen bar project will become a reality.

“We will have another great craft beer hub in the city – surely cementing its name as the beer hub of Scotland.

“Even better, it will create much-needed jobs in the city, which is awesome.

“All of us here at Fierce Beer feel truly humbled by the quite incredible response to our request for crowd funding.”

All those who have stumped up the cash will given a range of rewards, from a chance to brew their own beer to a private party at the new bar.

Mr Grant said: “When we made the decision to look towards the beer-loving community to help fund this project, we felt that offering tangible rewards was something that people would really appreciate – and that seems to have worked out.”

He added: “We have a fantastic new team of supp-orters – sitting at over 500 so far – all of who will receive a lifelong discount at our bar and online. I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has supported us.

“We will try very hard to keep making great beer, and make the bar somewhere amazing for Aberdeen to be proud of.”

The bar has now extended the crowdfunder and is hoping to raise a total of £100,000 in case it needs extra funding to get up and running.

Fierce Beer was launched in 2015 by homebrewers and former oil workers David McHardy and Mr Grant. The firm moved to Dyce in April last year and has since gone on to be stocked in supermarkets as well as winning national awards.