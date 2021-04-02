BrewDog’s planned improvements for Ellon headquarters approved by council

Plans for improvement works at a north-east craft brewers headquarters have been approved by council bosses.

Brewdog applied for permission to add a pipe bridge to their Ellon site in January.

The metal gantry will connect two parts of the brewer’s plant which are separated by Balmacassie Road.

A supporting statement prepared by Taylor Design Services on behalf of Brewdog said the bridge would connect two different sites at the site so distillery equipment that has been relocated can be used.

© Supplied by Taylor Design Servic

The report said: “Initial investigations for a supply route between the sites suggested an underground pipe however this quickly became undesirable when considering that access for any essential maintenance, modifications or future capacity increases would be restricted considerably.

“The height of the bridge is derived from initial discussions with the Roads department whom have stipulated a min. clearance of 7.5m to enable the continued use of the freight route.

“The bridge would be subject to additional authorisation processes for which its structural capacity and proposed maintenance scheme would be assessed for road safety purposes.

“The bridge will be formed in galvanised steel with pipework run within the box girder void that is formed.”

© Supplied by Taylor Design Servic

A report by Aberdeenshire Council said the proposed industrial infrastructure is “relatively minor in scale” for the craft beer plant.

The report said: “The appearance of the gantry is relatively lightweight, being a galvanised structure which consists of a lattice design. The gantry is lower in height than a number of industrial buildings surrounding it.

“It would not cause a detrimental impact on the amenity of any neighbouring industrial buildings.”