BrewDog’s museum and bar plans approved for north-east industrial estate

A major craft beer firm’s plans for a new bar and museum next to its north-east headquarters have been approved.

BrewDog bought the former Power Jacks building at the Balmacassie Industrial Estate in Ellon.

The engineering company moved out of the premises last year and the brewery firm wants to convert the front of it into a pub.

Aberdeenshire Council planning bosses have backed the idea and have now approved the proposals

A local authority report said the transformation of the building did comply with their policies and it has been deemed “appropriate”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It said: “The proposed change of use is acceptable in principle under employment and business land, in that the proposal is appropriate for the site given it will continue the commercial use of a building with an existing business use.

“The proposal is in keeping with the character of the wider area in that it provides functions directly related and ancillary to neighbouring sites.

“It is not deemed to prejudice the strategic employment land requirements nor impact on the vitality or viability of Ellon town centre.”

BrewDog applied for permission to move into the vacant building in December and said a new bar was needed because its current facility was “no longer big enough”.

The new bar will also feature a shop, a kitchen offering hot food, a dedicated events area and a beer museum which would give an insight into the brewing process.

A planning statement lodged with the council last year said the rest of the building would be used as a warehouse and production facility.

Documents prepared by London-based First Plan on behalf of BrewDog said: “The proposal will ensure an absolutely world-class visitor experience and help to support BrewDog’s ongoing long-term presence at this site as their headquarters and as a major local employer.”