BrewDog to host drive-in cinema event at north-east brewery

A brewery giant will host a drive-in cinema event in a north-east town.

Families, film buffs and craft beer enthusiast are being invited to a “Community Drive-In Cinema” in Ellon.

It will be held in the town’s BrewDog’s Dog Tap bar on July 25 and June 26.

Food will be made available and guests can order beer.

Social distancing measures will be put in place, with toilets onsite at OverWorks Taproom.

Three films will be shown throughout the day.

Moana at 10.30am, Back to the Future at 2pm and JAWS at 7pm.

For more information visit BrewDog’s website here.