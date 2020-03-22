BrewDog set to deliver first batch of hand sanitiser to Aberdeen hospital

North-east beer giant BrewDog will deliver its first batch of hand sanitiser to an Aberdeen hospital today.

Earlier this week the firm announced plans to make Punk Sanitiser in a bid to help with the shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

And today they are bottling their first batch of the product and will deliver it to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Intensive Care Unit, which has run out.

In a tweet BrewDog founder James Watt said: “We are bottling our sanitiser today. Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Intensive Care Unit got in touch to tell us that they are out of sanitiser. So we are delivering to them, for free, this afternoon.”

He also thanked the team at Uncommon Creative Studio for helping with the project.

Earlier this week James said they were using their distillery to make Punk Sanitiser because they wanted to do all they could to help everyone get through the difficult time.

A follow-up statement confirmed they would not be selling the product, instead giving it away for free to those in need.

Last week Deeside Distillery announced they would be transforming surplus spirit into hand sanitiser.

A statement released earlier this week said they had been “completely overwhelmed” by the number of groups who had been in contact with them, and that they were working to ensure “frontline and primary care providers have stocks, including nurseries, schools, care homes and medical centres”.

